The Sad Truth About Who Gets the Most Media Attention and Rescue Effort

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing the the sad truth of how we react to the search, rescue and eventual death five rich people that we call “adventurers” … versus the hundreds of impoverished people we call “refugees” that were recently lost off the coast of Greece.

