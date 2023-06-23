Chronicling one year of the post-Dobbs world

Articles

June 24 marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. Amanda Becker, a former Roll Caller who writes about politics for the nonprofit newsroom the 19th, and who just completed a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard, is writing a book about the immediate fallout of the decision. She joins the podcast to talk about her work and reporting.

