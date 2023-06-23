Ripple effects — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Who knew Jerome Powell was a Deadhead? The Federal Reserve chairman’s love for The Grateful Dead was revealed this week at a House Financial Services hearing. Other highlights: Captain James T. Kirk and Maynard G. Krebs getting shoutouts from senators; name pronunciation stumbles and RuPaul quotes at House Armed Services; and House Republicans censuring Adam B. Schiff, who seemed to love every minute of it.

