Spending allocations clash

Senate appropriators approved spending allocations for their 12 annual bills in a party-line vote, setting up a clash with their House counterparts. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley, and Paul M. Krawzak assess the state of the appropriations process and a new push by former President Donald Trump to claim more executive authority over spending should he win re-election.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/spending-allocations-clash/

