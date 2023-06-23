Spending allocations clash

Articles

Senate appropriators approved spending allocations for their 12 annual bills in a party-line vote, setting up a clash with their House counterparts. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley, and Paul M. Krawzak assess the state of the appropriations process and a new push by former President Donald Trump to claim more executive authority over spending should he win re-election.

