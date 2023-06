Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 14:27 Hits: 7

Union Station’s front entrance is draped with American flags on Tuesday in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The post Capitol Lens | Old Glory days appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/20/capitol-lens-old-glory-days/