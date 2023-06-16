Photos of the week ending June 16, 2023

Articles

CQ Roll Call photojournalists rounded the bases in Washington this week to capture all of the action, including the Congressional Baseball Game, the arrival of “Marty the Moose” and appropriations markups in the House.

A member of the GOP coaching staff puts his hat back on after the national anthem at Wednesday night’s Congressional Baseball Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett attempts to steal second base during Wednesday night’s game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Republican pitcher Rep. August Pfluger of Texas tags out New Mexico Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez at home plate during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s Congressional Baseball Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Texas Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey brings a bag of Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets to the House Appropriations Committee markup in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A staffer totes a “Not Bud Light” koozie during Wednesday’s House Appropriations Committee markup in the Rayburn Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)From left, South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman ; Ed Martin, president of the Eagle Forum Education and Legal Defense Fund; and Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant attorney general in the Trump administration, talk in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday before the start of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz ’s Jan. 6th field hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Staffers set up “Marty the Moose” in Sen. Jeanne Shaheen ’s Hart Building office on Tuesday. The stuffed moose is part of the annual Experience New Hampshire event in Washington, hosted by Shaheen. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)California Rep. Doug LaMalfa strikes a pose in the basement of the Capitol on Tuesday as he arrives for the House Republican Conference meeting. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Participants in the annual Capital Pride Parade march down 14th Street Northwest in Washington on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

