Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI Shares The Importance Of Teaching Kids Organic Gardening And Other Skills to Help Them Grow Healthy Food

Published on Friday, 16 June 2023

In recent years, the importance of eating healthy has become increasingly recognized. With rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and other health problems, it’s more important than ever to establish healthy habits during childhood. While many families rely on store-bought produce, a growing trend is to grow your vegetables through organic gardening. Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI, considers that involving kids in the gardening process, they learn essential skills and love healthy, fresh food.

Understanding the Source of Their Food

When kids participate in organic gardening, they develop a deeper understanding of where their food comes from. They learn that food doesn’t just magically appear in the grocery store; it comes from the earth and takes time and care to grow. Kids are more likely to appreciate and enjoy healthy foods by understanding their food source.

One of the benefits of organic gardening is that it allows kids to learn about the different parts and processes involved in growing food. They can better understand things like soil composition, identifying pests, and the importance of natural fertilizers.

Nutritional Benefits of Organic Gardening:

One of the main reasons for the popularity of organic gardening is the nutritional benefits of the vegetables grown. When you grow your own food, you can ensure it is free of harmful pesticides and chemicals. Kids can learn how organic farming preserves natural resources, promotes ecological balance, and produces healthier food. This, in turn, can encourage them to eat more vegetables and fruits, leading to a healthier lifestyle.

Life Skills:

Organic gardening teaches kids essential life skills like responsibility, patience, and problem-solving. Children can learn about natural cycles and how to care for plants. Gardening can also teach kids the valuable life lesson that hard work and dedication pay off. It provides a sense of accomplishment and pride when they can harvest and eat food they’ve grown themselves.

Additionally, kids can learn about self-sufficiency and sustainability. This is especially important today when many rely on store-bought food. Learning to grow your food can be a great way to teach kids the importance of caring for the environment and developing an appreciation for where their food comes from.

Environmental Awareness:

By learning organic gardening, kids can be more conscious of the environment and human activity’s impact. They learn that farming can be a sustainable practice that contributes positively to the soil, water, and air quality. It helps children understand how we are a part of the natural ecosystem and promotes respect for the environment.

In addition to the physical and mental benefits of organic gardening, it also encourages kids to develop a deeper appreciation for nature. As Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI, points out, “We must teach our children how to be good stewards of the earth and provide them with the knowledge they need to make a difference in their world.” By teaching kids organic gardening, we can help them grow healthy food while instilling essential values and skills that will stay with them for life.

Bonding Experience:

Organic gardening is a great way to spend quality time with your kids. It allows you to teach and bond, working together towards a common goal. Organic gardening is a fun activity that creates lasting memories.

Kids can look back on their gardening experiences with pride and satisfaction, knowing they have grown their food and contributed to a healthy lifestyle. As a parent, you will also enjoy watching your child’s excitement as they watch their plants grow and produce fruits and vegetables.

Cost Saving:

Growing your own food through organic gardening can help you save money in the long term. With the rising cost of fresh produce, growing your own can significantly cut your grocery bills. Additionally, produce from your organic garden eliminates the need for expensive organic foods at the store.

Connecting with Nature

Spending time in nature has been shown to have significant health benefits. Organic gardening allows kids to connect with nature and develop a relationship with the environment. Kids can learn about the different types of insects and animals that are important for their plants and appreciate the natural world’s beauty.

Learning Opportunities

Gardening can be incorporated into many subjects, allowing kids to learn while having fun. Kids can learn about science by observing plant life cycles and understanding photosynthesis and weather science. They can learn math by estimating plant growth, measuring soil and water, customer service and sales by operating local produce stalls, and banking by managing a budget for gardening tools.

Conclusion:

Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI, understands that organic gardening is a valuable tool to educate children about healthy eating, the environment, and essential life skills. By getting kids involved in organic gardening, they can learn the benefit of growing their own vegetables and fruits. Not only does it promote a healthier lifestyle, but it also provides a bonding experience with parents and caregivers. Organic gardening provides an opportunity for children to explore the natural world and experience firsthand the bounty of the Earth.

Photo by Filip Urban on Unsplash

