The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A bush league of their own — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

’Tis the season for the Congressional Baseball Game, which is a time for lawmakers to come together to raise money for charities and to show, as Democratic Caucus Chair — and relief pitcher — Pete Aguilar puts it, “how unathletic we all are.” Other highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include more House consternation about gas stoves, Sen. John Kennedy orating on dishwashers and bacon, and more. 

The post A bush league of their own — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/16/a-bush-league-of-their-own-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version