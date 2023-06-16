A bush league of their own — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Friday, 16 June 2023

’Tis the season for the Congressional Baseball Game, which is a time for lawmakers to come together to raise money for charities and to show, as Democratic Caucus Chair — and relief pitcher — Pete Aguilar puts it, “how unathletic we all are.” Other highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include more House consternation about gas stoves, Sen. John Kennedy orating on dishwashers and bacon, and more.

