Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 19:17 Hits: 6

House Republicans approved lower fiscal 2024 spending levels than provided in a bipartisan debt limit deal, while Senate appropriators pledged to stick to the higher deal-backed levels. And House GOP tax writers approved a package of tax cuts that Democrats said would increase deficits. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Laura Weiss dissect the partisan battles over appropriations and tax cuts.

Show Notes:

The post Partisan clash on spending and taxes appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/partisan-clash-on-spending-and-taxes/