More than 50 letters sent to Kansas state officials contained 'suspicious' white powder

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 01:15 Hits: 4

More than 50 letters containing a “suspicious” white powder were sent to Kansas state lawmakers on Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said.

The agency said in a post on its Facebook page that no injuries have been reported, but everyone should remain vigilant in handling their mail. The letters went to legislators and other public officials.

KBI agents are working with the FBI, local police and fire departments and sheriff’s offices and the state Department of Health and Environment, Highway Patrol, Office of the State Fire Marshal and National Guard to respond to the letters.

Tom Day, the director of Legislative Administrative Services, told legislators that the letters had a return address of either Topeka or Kansas City, according to emails obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal. He said the letters were given to the KBI and FBI.

A spokesperson for state Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) told the outlet that his office received a letter, while a spokesperson for state House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R) said his office did not receive a letter, but multiple members of his caucus did.

A spokesperson for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) told the Journal that the governor’s office has not received any letter.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/4054662-kansas-officials-letters-white-powder/