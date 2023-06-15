Supreme Court upholds adoption law aiming to keep Native American children with tribes 

Articles

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved a decades-old federal law that seeks to keep American Indian children with their family and tribe in custody proceedings.

In a 7-2 decision, the justices ruled Congress had the authority to enact the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), keeping the law intact.

Enacted in 1978 to combat the common practice of separating Native children from their families and tribes, ICWA imposes minimum standards for removing Native children and established default preferences for their adoption and foster-care placements.

Three white couples asserted that the preferences discriminated against them. Indian tribes and the Biden administration had defended the law as making political-based distinctions, rather than race-based ones.

But the court didn’t reach the merits of whether that provision is unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection, ruling that the challengers did not have legal standing to bring those claims.

“But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for a lack of standing,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority.

The couples were joined by Texas, which argued Congress couldn’t force state agencies to find preferred placements for Native American children or force state courts to comply with various recordkeeping provisions in the law.

“ICWA’s recordkeeping requirements are consistent with the Tenth Amendment,” Barrett wrote.

Fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

