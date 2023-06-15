Man survives lightning strike caught on video in NJ

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 14:39 Hits: 6

Story at a glance

Town maintenance worker Eric Baumgartner was working on a practice soccer field next to a middle school in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, when he was struck by lightning.

Police officer RJ McPartland found that Baumgartner didn't have a pulse when he arrived.

They used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive him.

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8734645","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"News","c4":"vod","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8734645%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/v2/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=5437e9735567a7270f0f","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=a8ac4e0aa430ab1c2411"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM0NjQ1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.s7az0PKAkQVs_iY0Y4vLEQy3tJraxpkGPOdOLD9UfAk","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8734645?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5i%2B6dZUDaES%2BMChSZl2nXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8733723","title":"Rising Clip: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 37 Counts","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/199/14D/19914D2D8DB9B1ECFF32277CA68EB84A_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=31be3057328366e82a6512ea490d6969","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzMzNzIzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.RVUmiYiAkFal_LMhLh8TIhHPMhMaZXoS3n_bDOfQWg8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8721692","title":"Five Most Deadly Cancers in America","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/05A/66A/05A66AE69EB9F04602ECADC6D95F47B6_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2f5bce0f1d7b78a91a82e57002ccbf40","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxNjkyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.7N0d1O11nP3qu_AqEYg8QIL5QL22DobOM2in_-Bvg9U","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8721143","title":"Rising Clip: Trump indicted, charged on 7 counts","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/764/45E/76445E88DBACF0BAD06EA02888F17AB6_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2e8cc2b5d0355a2c65bb6ca680f87803","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxMTQzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.P9XPrUeudTjkZQFpmH3Dyd_1IHdU3u2s3H8uiPKk6uo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8711051","title":"Can Ron DeSantis' 'Great American Comeback' catch Donald Trump?","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/287/628/287628EB9B10F8BA5977061117F0542B_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=cef234f44a641195ae9200874fb97450","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzExMDUxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.qBeYN2fli2O9hsDZ9w_9OWplD3Y4z89kfo3nb-H7NDs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8719098","title":"Rising Clip: Ukraine Damaged Kakhovka dam in previous attack; why NATO membership should be off the table","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D73/92F/D7392F0E2ADDA69DCE080A521FE22AEE_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6ac22c5ebc3a86129fc6977ab8aaed2a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzE5MDk4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.VFu0rDi_WGLt5Qp9o5Is1c5t-bJnD3IWg6h2ffy3HEc","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8721732","title":"Trump maintains lead in polls of GOP primary voters, while other 2024 candidates fight to catch up \u2014 Update June 9","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B0E/A1B/B0EA1B7EACD3666A3DB6BAE8E0A9EA8F_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=7e3e6f24c7928996f835e61bcf5fbc42","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxNzMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.tkWXcZEgGycKnPVCl_hSPraoMXuQpZtvD8axCogqfDs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736656","title":"DC Bureau: Student Debt (jessi)","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DDE/714/DDE714967E06BAA483E209857A36569F_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=f9c25e455b8d380aa2af8e444571120b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjU2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.rzV_iM4OVBep6HbgViFGPPzNrzEHVCubMHkTfZw65mc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736672","title":"DC Bureau: Age in the Workplace (basil)","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2DC/392/2DC3926D0BA6021A089D909F861223C1_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=dfe37ddf21fa1b3d4448e1ae8d990d6e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjcyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.8YSOdXdt7TWOyAxMFBLjvfW6xSpKHsgOHYhnBSYy9WU","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736642","title":"WJW: AEDs in school bill","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/48E/8D7/48E8D7AAD3EA2A2E51B91C59A20DF68F_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=4804cbbbf71d78859cad66f7af033e3f","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjQyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.u7rT1R-VGh30cWKKh1cgV4RWjnib2znLel9GCEdICNQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736653","title":"WRIC: primary campaign money","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/8D6/414/8D6414E411F91414AC960C507E0C8BA1_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24ed588c0f223903e5e40aae53ec144e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjUzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.TrOWVbIbTHXVHS736XCyHvs47MApSE2aCPSsii2ZHfs","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) — A longtime town maintenance worker was struck by lightning on a practice soccer field next to a middle school in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

The strike happened just before 12:30 p.m. across from Iselin Middle School, where 39-year-old Woodbridge Township employee Eric Baumgartner was working.

Police officer RJ McPartland was on his way to the middle school for dismissal when the call came over about the lightning strike. Baumgartner didn’t have a pulse when he arrived, McPartland said. They used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive him.

"I saw Eric out on the field, immediately ran up to him and checked for a pulse, and realized he didn't have a pulse," said McPartland. "He was still holding one of the machines. We were able to get that away from him. When more units arrived, we were able to get the AED hooked up to him, and start breathing for him."

A doorbell camera in the neighborhood captured the lightning strike and the police response.

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8734038","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p2","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"","c4":"vod","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8734038%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/v2/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=5437e9735567a7270f0f","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=a8ac4e0aa430ab1c2411"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM0MDM4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.iQTtsQ_RpFgINJDDvVxuKArBY7XC9xhHj2p5XAV_MyA","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8734038?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5i%2B6dZMEZUS%2BMChTYV%2BqVbloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8733723","title":"Rising Clip: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 37 Counts","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/199/14D/19914D2D8DB9B1ECFF32277CA68EB84A_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=31be3057328366e82a6512ea490d6969","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzMzNzIzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.RVUmiYiAkFal_LMhLh8TIhHPMhMaZXoS3n_bDOfQWg8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8721692","title":"Five Most Deadly Cancers in America","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/05A/66A/05A66AE69EB9F04602ECADC6D95F47B6_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2f5bce0f1d7b78a91a82e57002ccbf40","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxNjkyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.7N0d1O11nP3qu_AqEYg8QIL5QL22DobOM2in_-Bvg9U","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8721143","title":"Rising Clip: Trump indicted, charged on 7 counts","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/764/45E/76445E88DBACF0BAD06EA02888F17AB6_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2e8cc2b5d0355a2c65bb6ca680f87803","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxMTQzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.P9XPrUeudTjkZQFpmH3Dyd_1IHdU3u2s3H8uiPKk6uo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8711051","title":"Can Ron DeSantis' 'Great American Comeback' catch Donald Trump?","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/287/628/287628EB9B10F8BA5977061117F0542B_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=cef234f44a641195ae9200874fb97450","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzExMDUxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.qBeYN2fli2O9hsDZ9w_9OWplD3Y4z89kfo3nb-H7NDs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8719098","title":"Rising Clip: Ukraine Damaged Kakhovka dam in previous attack; why NATO membership should be off the table","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D73/92F/D7392F0E2ADDA69DCE080A521FE22AEE_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6ac22c5ebc3a86129fc6977ab8aaed2a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzE5MDk4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.VFu0rDi_WGLt5Qp9o5Is1c5t-bJnD3IWg6h2ffy3HEc","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8721732","title":"Trump maintains lead in polls of GOP primary voters, while other 2024 candidates fight to catch up \u2014 Update June 9","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B0E/A1B/B0EA1B7EACD3666A3DB6BAE8E0A9EA8F_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=7e3e6f24c7928996f835e61bcf5fbc42","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzIxNzMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.tkWXcZEgGycKnPVCl_hSPraoMXuQpZtvD8axCogqfDs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736656","title":"DC Bureau: Student Debt (jessi)","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DDE/714/DDE714967E06BAA483E209857A36569F_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=f9c25e455b8d380aa2af8e444571120b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjU2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.rzV_iM4OVBep6HbgViFGPPzNrzEHVCubMHkTfZw65mc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736672","title":"DC Bureau: Age in the Workplace (basil)","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2DC/392/2DC3926D0BA6021A089D909F861223C1_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=dfe37ddf21fa1b3d4448e1ae8d990d6e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjcyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.8YSOdXdt7TWOyAxMFBLjvfW6xSpKHsgOHYhnBSYy9WU","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736642","title":"WJW: AEDs in school bill","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/48E/8D7/48E8D7AAD3EA2A2E51B91C59A20DF68F_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=4804cbbbf71d78859cad66f7af033e3f","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjQyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.u7rT1R-VGh30cWKKh1cgV4RWjnib2znLel9GCEdICNQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8736653","title":"WRIC: primary campaign money","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/8D6/414/8D6414E411F91414AC960C507E0C8BA1_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24ed588c0f223903e5e40aae53ec144e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzM2NjUzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODY4NDQzMDB9.TrOWVbIbTHXVHS736XCyHvs47MApSE2aCPSsii2ZHfs","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

Baumgartner was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he was in stable condition.

"I would say as of right now, we have every reason to believe that RJ McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner's life," Woodbridge Township Mayor John McCormac said. "I can't be prouder of the job that our police officers do."

A nearly four-year veteran of the force and longtime firefighter, McPartland has helped save lives before, but he said he's never had a call like this.

"Hearing that he's doing well, that he's awake right now, is definitely a good feeling," said McPartland.

McCormac said Baumgartner, a husband and father, has worked for the township for about 18 years.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/natural-disasters/4051233-man-survives-lightning-strike-caught-on-video-in-nj/