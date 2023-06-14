The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseball

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Congressional Democrats and Republicans will battle for diamond glory on Wednesday night at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which raises money for Washington charities.

Roll Call, since its inception in 1955,  has been an ardent supporter and sponsor of the charity event. And the game itself has been through a lot, just in the last 10 years: Three presidents, a shooting, a global pandemic — which led to the 2020 game’s cancellation — and numerous congressional players who have come and gone. So while our photo archives could fill many volumes, here is a quick lineup of images from the past 10 years.

Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballFormer Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana was the Democrats’ starting pitcher for much of the decade. He is seen here during the 2013 game. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call) Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballRepublican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, right, slides safe into second base as Democratic second baseman Rep. Raul Ruiz of California, catches a late throw during the 2013 game. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)  Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballDemocratic Rep. Linda T. Sánchez of California gets ready to smack the ball during the 2015 game. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballPresident Barack Obama holds the coveted Roll Call trophy while making a surprise appearance at the 2014 game. (David Meyers/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballHouse Chaplain Father Pat Conroy leads both teams in prayer before the 2017. The day before, then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and five others were shot during the Republican team practice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballScalise, right, talks with Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey in 2018. Bailey helped neutralize the shooter at the Republican practice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballFormer Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia tumbles onto his head after catching the ball at the 2019 game. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseballMurphy prepares to tag GOP Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida out at home plate during last year’s game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseball appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/14/capitol-lens-a-decade-of-congressional-baseball/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version