Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseball

Congressional Democrats and Republicans will battle for diamond glory on Wednesday night at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which raises money for Washington charities.

Roll Call, since its inception in 1955, has been an ardent supporter and sponsor of the charity event. And the game itself has been through a lot, just in the last 10 years: Three presidents, a shooting, a global pandemic — which led to the 2020 game’s cancellation — and numerous congressional players who have come and gone. So while our photo archives could fill many volumes, here is a quick lineup of images from the past 10 years.

Former Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana was the Democrats’ starting pitcher for much of the decade. He is seen here during the 2013 game. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, right, slides safe into second base as Democratic second baseman Rep. Raul Ruiz of California, catches a late throw during the 2013 game. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)Democratic Rep. Linda T. Sánchez of California gets ready to smack the ball during the 2015 game. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)President Barack Obama holds the coveted Roll Call trophy while making a surprise appearance at the 2014 game. (David Meyers/CQ Roll Call)House Chaplain Father Pat Conroy leads both teams in prayer before the 2017. The day before, then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and five others were shot during the Republican team practice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Scalise, right, talks with Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey in 2018. Bailey helped neutralize the shooter at the Republican practice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia tumbles onto his head after catching the ball at the 2019 game. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Murphy prepares to tag GOP Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida out at home plate during last year’s game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

