Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment 'awful,' says 'lot more information to come'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Monday that the conduct alleged in a federal indictment against former President Trump is "awful" and believed that there's "a lot more information to come."

"It is a very tight, very detailed, evidence-laden indictment, and the conduct in there is awful," Christie said during a CNN town hall in New York.

"What I can tell you, for sure I know about that indictment, is there's probably about a third of the evidence they actually have is in that indictment," Christie said.

"There will guaranteed be a lot more. When you're a prosecutor, you never put every card on the table before the trial," Christie added later.

Christie's comments come just days since Trump received a federal indictment for his handling of classified documents that were ultimately found at Mar-a-Lago. Trump was charged with 37 counts in relation to the probe, including 31 charges related to the Espionage Act.

The former president is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

Christie, who is not shy about criticizing Trump, said during the CNN town hall that the former president is "voluntarily putting our country through this."

The former New Jersey governor's also come as other 2024 GOP contenders and former Trump administration officials have come against the former president for his handling of those classified documents.

“This is what I’ll tell you, two things can be true at the same time: One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people, and getting rid of just senior management isn’t going to be enough to fix this. This is going to take a complete overhaul, and we have to do that,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during an interview on Fox News on Monday.

“Two, the second thing can also be true. If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security,” she added.

