Christie on the possibility of federal abortion ban: 'I don't think we should be worried about that'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 01:46 Hits: 5

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) suggested that Americans shouldn't be worried about a possible federal abortion ban if he was elected president as Republican challengers have faced increasing pressure to adopt stricter abortion policies.

"What I stand for Anderson is what conservatives have been arguing for for 50 years, which is that Roe [v. Wade] was wrong, there's no federal constitutional right to an abortion and that the states should decide. And I absolutely believe that each state should make their decision on this," Christie told CNN's Anderson Cooper during a town hall hosted by the news network on Monday.

"...the federal government should not be involved unless and until there's a consensus around the country from the 50 states making their own decisions about what it should be. And if at that time, there's a consensus that has emerged, well then that's fine," he added.

Cooper asked Christie if he would sign a federal abortion ban if there was a consensus across the country while he was president, the former New Jersey governor quipped "That's a lot of ifs in there."

"I don't think we should be worried about that now. We should be out – for those of us who care about the life issue – we should be out in the states making our case for it," Christie said, noting that "we're not at a consensus point."

The former New Jersey governor's remarks come as Republican candidates are facing pressure to adopt stricter abortion policies.

The issue of abortion galvanized Democrats, abortion rights activists and swing voters after the Supreme Court's decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, with some Republicans warning their party to pivot or moderate on the issue heading into 2024 or it could negatively impact their campaign.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4046717-christie-on-the-possibility-of-federal-abortion-ban-i-dont-think-we-should-be-worried-about-that/