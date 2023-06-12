Californians: Have you asked Sens. Feinstein or Padilla for help recently? Send us your receipts.

Articles

Part of a senator’s job involves helping the people they represent cut through federal red tape to access services or solve problems with veterans benefits, expedited passports, Social Security checks and more.

POLITICO’s California team wants to know how well Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla are responding to residents’ requests and providing the help they need.

If you are a California resident who has reached out to Sen. Feinstein or Sen. Padilla to ask for casework assistance, we want to see emails or letters you’ve sent or received from the senators and their staff since 2022.

We also want to hear from anyone else who may have information on how casework assistance is handled in the senators’ offices, whether you’re a current or former staffer, a federal agency liaison who communicates with them or someone else.

Please fill out our brief survey below or at this link.

We won’t use your name or clearly identifiable details about your case without speaking to you and getting your permission. We may use anonymous data collected from this survey for our reporting.



