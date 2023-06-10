Trump Indicted, Finally

Articles

Finally, the shoe dropped, the inevitable outcome of bloated, self-created egomania.

Despite the hype, the news that Donald Trump is facing indictment on seven federal crimes, reportedly including conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, and false statements, came with a gasp.

Once again, we’re asked for patience while the system grinds, this time toward a Tuesday arraignment at which at least some court documents go public. At the same time, Trump will enter his not guilty pleas and be processed like any other federal defendant – or not. Even the security and processing arrangements are being held secret for the moment.

Of course, the political reaction took no time at all.

Trump’s own forces already are at work to turn the indictments into victimhood and a call for campaign cash, as an apparently unabashed Trump preps to ignore the obvious and continue his quest for a return to the White House.

On Fox News, commentators were doubling down on allegations for which there has yet to be any evidence that Joe Biden committed crimes too, and should be forced to resign, face impeachment or a special counsel of his own – just to balance the political scales. From the political Right, indicting their guy is strictly a partisan act that requires equal time rather than a set of intended violations of federal law.

“Lock her up,” the Trump calls for Hillary Clinton to face criminal charges for having a computer copy of 11 briefing documents only later marked classified, has come full circle.

The indictment of a former president deserves more than some hackneyed political talk.

