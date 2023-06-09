Photos of the week ending June 9, 2023

Articles

Seersucker Thursday, a new addition to Statuary Hall and a smoke-filled Washington highlighted a busy week on Capitol Hill. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture it all.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell meet with reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday before a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy , second from right, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries , right, and Nebraska officials participate in the statue dedication and unveiling ceremony in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Wednesday honoring writer Willa Cather, author of numerous novels about life on the Great Plains in the early 20th century. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A staffer takes photos as acting Labor Secretary Julie Su testifies during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A Capitol worker stands on the Senate subway tracks in the Capitol complex on Wednesday morning as workers try to get the line between the Dirksen and Hart buildings running again after it had shut down. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Actress Jennifer Garner arrives for a meeting in House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark ’s office in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Smoke from the Canadian wildfires clouds the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, as seen from the Capitol, on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer emerges from a Monday meeting in the Capitol Visitor Center where he and ranking member Jamie Raskin reviewed an FBI document that alleges a criminal financial scheme involving President Joe Biden during his time as vice president. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Raskin speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday about his review of the FBI document. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Navy Memorial on Monday in honor of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Midway. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

