‘This is her dessert!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Any leftover bipartisan kumbayas from passing the debt ceiling hit a right-wing wall in the House this week as Freedom Caucus Republicans turned on Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses include some reactions to this occurrence, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs getting “fired up” at the White House, California Rep. Eric Swalwell pointing out what Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants for “dessert” and more.

