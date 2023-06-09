The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Conservatives revolt

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

A group of hard-core conservatives staged a protest that brought House business to a halt, partly over spending levels approved in a bipartisan debt limit package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Peter Cohn and Aidan Quigley examine the protest and what it means for an already divisive appropriations process that is sending the House and Senate off in different directions.

Show Notes:

The post Conservatives revolt appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/conservatives-revolt/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version