Conservatives revolt

Published on Friday, 09 June 2023

A group of hard-core conservatives staged a protest that brought House business to a halt, partly over spending levels approved in a bipartisan debt limit package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Peter Cohn and Aidan Quigley examine the protest and what it means for an already divisive appropriations process that is sending the House and Senate off in different directions.

