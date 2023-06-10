DOE announces $850M loan for battery plant

The loan would go to KORE Power, Inc. to help it construct a facility in Buckeye, Arizona known as “KOREPlex.”

The announcement from the Energy Department said that the facility would strengthen the U.S.’s supply chain for batteries for electric vehicles as well as for energy storage — which refers to batteries that are often used to store electricity produced by renewable sources.

The facility would produce 6 gigawatt hours of battery cell storage capacity, the department said, adding that this is enough to power more than 28,000 electric vehicles each year.

The announcement comes as loans issued by the Biden administration have faced a degree of scrutiny from Republicans.

The Energy Department recently did not go through with a separate conditional loan to a battery manufacturer that had been the subject of significat GOP scrutiny amid alleged ties to China.