DOE announces $850M loan for battery plant

Energy & Environment

The Big Story 

DOE tentatively OKs loan for battery maker

The Energy Department on Friday announced that it conditionally approved an $850 million loan to a battery manufacturing plant in Arizona. 

DOE announces $850M loan for battery plant

© Getty

 

The loan would go to KORE Power, Inc. to help it construct a facility in Buckeye, Arizona known as “KOREPlex.”

 

The announcement from the Energy Department said that the facility would strengthen the U.S.’s supply chain for batteries for electric vehicles as well as for energy storage — which refers to batteries that are often used to store electricity produced by renewable sources. 

 

The facility would produce 6 gigawatt hours of battery cell storage capacity, the department said, adding that this is enough to power more than 28,000 electric vehicles each year. 

 

The announcement comes as loans issued by the Biden administration have faced a degree of scrutiny from Republicans. 

 

The Energy Department recently did not go through with a separate conditional loan to a battery manufacturer that had been the subject of significat GOP scrutiny amid alleged ties to China. 

 

Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter, I'm Rachel Frazin — keeping you up to speed on the policies impacting everything from oil and gas to new supply chains.

Essential Reads 

How policy will affect the energy and environment sectors now and in the future:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — James Watt, the Reagan administration’s sharp-tongued, pro-development interior secretary who was beloved by conservatives but ran afoul of environmentalists, Beach Boys fans and eventually the president, has died. He was 85.

In Other News 

Branch out with a different read on The Hill:

What We're Reading 

News we've flagged from other outlets touching on energy issues, the environment and other topics:

 

  • Granholm contradicts testimony, reveals she did own stocks (E&E News)
  • How poor air quality and wildfire smoke impact pregnant people (The 19th*)
  • Oil posts second weekly decline as demand concerns overshadow Saudi cut (Reuters)

 

On Tap 

Upcoming news themes and events we're watching:

  • MondayThe House Rules Committee will meet to discuss the rules for votes on legislation including two gas stove bills following a conservative revolt this past week.
  • TuesdayThe House is scheduled to vote on a bill that would restrict the Consumer Product Safety Commission's ability to regulate gas stoves  The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold an oversight hearing of the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC). 
  • Wednesday: The House is scheduled to vote on a bill that would block a DOE efficiency proposal for cooking appliances including gas stoves.
  • Thursday: The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on a bill to block a Biden administration proposal to offer up conservation leases, where the governors of South Dakota and Wyoming are slated to testify. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is slated to hold a hearing on the environmental justice implications of plastic production and disposal.

Read more https://thehill.com/newsletters/energy-environment/4043426-doe-announces-850m-loan-for-battery-plant/

