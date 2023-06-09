Democratic lawmakers claim indictment news shows Trump 'not above the law'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 02:20 Hits: 3

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday weighed in on former President Trump’s indictment in connection with an investigation into his handling of classified documents, with many arguing that the news shows the former president and current 2024 candidate isn’t above the law.

“Trump’s apparent indictment on multiple charges arising from his retention of classified materials is another affirmation of the rule of law,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who played a central role in Trump's first impeachment.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said on Thursday that his legal team had been told he was indicted and summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

“For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been,” Schiff said of Trump.

The California Democrat was also among the lawmakers who sat on the last congressional session’s House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, which criminally referred Trump to the Justice Department.

“The former twice-impeached president is now twice-indicted,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“Twice impeached. Twice indicted. The only former president in history to face federal charges. This man is a national embarrassment,” wrote Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.)

Trump was also indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan earlier this year on criminal charges.

Democrats on Thursday took to Twitter to echo sentiments that the former president’s federal indictment proves the rule of law.

“No one is above the law,” wrote Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.).

“Never before has a former president been indicted for a federal crime," Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) tweeted. "By indicting Trump & holding him accountable for his actions, America’s justice system is once again showing its strength & reminding us all: No one is above the law in this country, not even former presidents."

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Trump will "have his day in court, in Miami and Manhattan and Atlanta too if it comes to it," celebrating the indictment from the Justice Department's special counsel.

He was referring to the latest federal indictment, the Manhattan indictment and a district attorney's probe in Georgia into 2020 election interference.

"But I am grateful to live in a nation where no man is above the law," he said.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) also called Trump "a con man who damaged our institutions, turned us against each other, and who will be finally held accountable by the country he tried to destroy."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4041785-democratic-lawmakers-claim-indictment-news-shows-trump-not-above-the-law/