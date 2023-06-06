Online speech after Gonzalez v. Google

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 19:01 Hits: 0

In spring 2023, with the U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on Gonzales v. Google, it seemed possible that the Court might upend the future of internet law by significantly narrowing the scope of Section 230, the law that protects online platforms from liability for third-party content. Instead, the Court disposed of the case without ruling on Section 230. But how long will this status quo remain in place?

On June 21, join Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution for an in-person panel discussion on what’s next for online speech after Gonzalez. What should we expect for future litigation concerning Section 230? Does Gonzalez tell us anything about how the Supreme Court might approach the upcoming Net Choice cases, which challenge Texas and Florida laws restricting platforms’ flexibility in moderating content? And what about the role of Congress and state legislatures when it comes to policymaking for online spaces?

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #AfterGonzalez.

