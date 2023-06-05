Three Victories and One Oops

Articles

Joe Biden Can Kick Any Republican’s Ass Any Day of the Week

Three times now Joe Biden has saved the nation from the jaws of death: vaccinating the nation, he loosed the grip of the plague on all of us. After the attempted coup by the lead terrorist, Mr. Biden brought forth justice, locking up hundreds of the would-be over throwers, easing our minds about the loss of democracy. Finally, Joltin’ Joe knocked out Silly Kevin “15 Rounds” McCarthy, a lunatic pushing the nation to the brink of economic apocalypse.

And what does the media focus on? Mr. Biden tripping over a sandbag left recklessly on the stage. A sandbag that anyone would have fallen over. Instead, the MSM uses it once again to remind us that Joe is 80, and they tell us ‘he may not be able….’

Give me a break: Joe Biden can kick any Republican’s ass any day of the week, even while stumbling over a sandbag.

But here’s the real story: instead of focusing on him falling, the media NEVER reported how quickly he got back up, how he didn’t break anything, how he didn’t have to take the weekend off ‘golfing’ to recuperate.

Joe Biden has done more in his short time in office to save this nation, to redirect its future, than any other president in my lifetime. He does it while stuttering and stumbling at times, and I just love him for it, because Joe Biden is something Republicans will never be:

HUMAN.

