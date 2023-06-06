VOA's Russian influence crisis calls for congressional intervention

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 11:30 Hits: 6

Pablo González, a Spanish-Russian freelance journalist, is in a Polish prison, under investigation for spying for Russia. This would be unremarkable, except that Gonzalez had done news reporting work, including providing video from Ukraine, for Voice of America (VOA), the U.S. government's overseas news outlet.

The same lawyer who defended Edward Snowden has now taken González's case. It is difficult to imagine how this could get worse or be more embarrassing to the federal agency that oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), and other news outlets established by the United States during World War II and the Cold War to support freedom, democracy and the free press abroad.

When I worked at VOA, we reported on the Solidarity trade union activists jailed in communist-ruled Poland and Soviet dissidents kept in forced labor camps in Siberia. Our efforts helped to win the Cold War.

Today, VOA finds itself defending one of its freelance video news producers who, according to an independent Russian news outlet, allegedly spied on anti-Putin, pro-democracy opposition leaders and journalists. Although González denies the charges, VOA management's handling of the situation — and indeed, the very idea that a VOA journalist would be accused of such a thing — strikes a sharp contrast with the Voice of America I remember from the 1980s.

28 de mayo de 2023.

El periodista Pablo González lleva 15 meses detenido en Polonia. #FreePablopic.twitter.com/cga2uccslp May 28, 2023

González, who carries both Spanish and Russian passports, is also known under his Russian name Pavel Rubtsov. When he was arrested in February 2022 on suspicion of espionage, VOA did not immediately acknowledge that he was their freelancer. And when presented with evidence, VOA editors immediately made his expulsion from Ukraine and arrest in Poland a "press freedom" issue.

In their response to an editorial crisis of their own making, VOA editors have taken two seemingly contradictory actions. They placed González and his arrest in Poland in the same "PRESS FREEDOM" category as the recent arrest in Russia of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerschkovich on what independent experts see as transparently bogus espionage charges.

At the same time, while presenting González as a victim of persecution by Ukraine and Poland, VOA executives and editors repeatedly tried to obscure the nature of his work for their organization.

VOA reports claim that he merely "provided some camerawork." In fact, the VOA website showed seven video news reports in 2020-2021 "produced by Pablo González," some attributed only to him, others co-authored and one video from Ukraine in February 2022. After his arrest, the management removed seven of his video news reports from VOA websites and social media pages to conduct an internal review. It never made the findings of that review public.