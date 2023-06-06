Austrian political party announces wrong winner of election

Articles

A political party in Austria has said that it announced the wrong winner of its party election over the weekend.

The Social Democrats (SPÖ) head Michaela Grubesa announced on Monday that the election results to decide the new federal party chairman at the party’s conference were mixed up as a result of a technical error.

According to a revised tally, Andreas Balber, the mayor of the city and municipality of Traiskirchen, received 52.66 percent of the votes and Hans Peter Doskozil, the governor of Burgenland, received 46.51 percent of the votes.

Speaking at a press conference, Balber said that he’ll ask the electoral commission to jointly check the votes again, saying that if the results from Monday’s readout still is correct, he’ll take office.

“It is important that there are no question marks and that we can face the future with certainty. I expect absolute transparency and clarity. We owe it to the party, the members and the voters. Now it's the electoral commission's turn," Balber said on Monday.

"Today's low point with the reversed election result is painful for everyone involved and I feel sorry not only for Hans Peter Doskozil, but for the entire movement. Nothing can justify that and nothing can put it into perspective,” he added. “I give my word: If I take over the party, I will work together with my team on the comeback of social democracy.”

The election results mix-up comes as SPÖ is currently polling behind the far-right Freedom Party as party supporters hoped that the election would give the party a bigger outlook in the future, according to Politico.

