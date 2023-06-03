Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the debt ceiling bill, a capstone to months of negotiations that pushed the U.S. to the brink of default.

Biden signed H.R. 3746, the "Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023," two days before Monday’s default deadline, on which the U.S. would run out of cash to pay its bills, according to a White House release.

In the release, Biden thanked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “for their partnership."



Shortly after the signing, Biden tweeted: "I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans. Now, we continue the work of building the strongest economy in the world."

In his first formal Oval Office address Friday evening, Biden declared a “crisis averted.”



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/03/biden-signs-debt-ceiling-bill-00100093