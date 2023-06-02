Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 13:51 Hits: 1

In a normal year this would have been a recess week. But instead, both the House and Senate were in to pass the debt limit bill, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, before the June 5 default deadline. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were on Capitol Hill to capture all of the historic action.

The post Photos of the week — debt limit edition appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/02/photos-of-the-week-debt-limit-edition/