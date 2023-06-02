The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Photos of the week — debt limit edition

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

In a normal year this would have been a recess week. But instead, both the House and Senate were in to pass the debt limit bill, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, before the June 5 default deadline. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were on Capitol Hill to capture all of the historic action.

Photos of the week — debt limit editionRepublican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia conducts a television interview in the Cannon House Office Building on Tuesday as members react to the news that a debt limit deal had been reached. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionHouse Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York speaks to reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday about the debt limit deal. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionRepublican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wears his U.S. national debt pin in the Capitol on Tuesday during the House Rules Committee meeting on the debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionSenate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York speaks to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Wednesday about the debt limit legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionRepublican Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, left, and Garret Graves of Louisiana prepare for a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday before a procedural vote on the debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionFirst row from left, Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Cori Bush of Missouri talk with reporters on House steps on Wednesday night after the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionSpeaker Kevin McCarthy conducts a news conference with Republican leadership in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on Wednesday night after the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Also appearing, from left, are Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Graves, both of Louisiana. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionAn aide speaks with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California in the Capitol on Thursday as the Senate takes up the House-passed debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week — debt limit editionRepublican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah talks with reporters in the Capitol on Thursday as the Senate works to pass the debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week — debt limit edition appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/02/photos-of-the-week-debt-limit-edition/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version