‘Stumblin’ in’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

House lawmakers cut short their Memorial Day break in order to pass the debt limit bill, which the Senate pushed across the finish line late Thursday. Highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include Speaker Kevin McCarthy striving to get the bill through the House despite opposition from his own party, GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin rejecting reality during another vociferous Senate health hearing and more.

