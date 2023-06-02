The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Stumblin’ in’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

House lawmakers cut short their Memorial Day break in order to pass the debt limit bill, which the Senate pushed across the finish line late Thursday. Highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include Speaker Kevin McCarthy striving to get the bill through the House despite opposition from his own party, GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin rejecting reality during another vociferous Senate health hearing and more.

The post ‘Stumblin’ in’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/06/02/stumblin-in-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version