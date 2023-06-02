Implications of the debt limit deal

Articles

The bipartisan deal to suspend the debt limit into 2025 ended months of partisan wrangling, heated rhetoric and some contentious rounds of negotiating. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Peter Cohn and Lindsey McPherson dissect the deal’s political ramifications and what it means for the appropriations process this year.

