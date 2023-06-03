Ford recalls more than 140K SUVs over fire risk related to sensors

Articles

Ford Motor Co. announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 140,000 of its vehicles over a risk of their battery monitor sensor overheating and possibly catching fire.

The company said in a statement that customers who own certain Lincoln MKC vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 should park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford supplies its dealers and Lincoln retailers with the parts and repair instructions needed to fix the issue.

Ford said the location of the sensor in these vehicles might make it susceptible to damage when the battery or other related electrical components are serviced. The damage could cause an electrical short to develop on its printed circuit board, which might cause the surrounding materials to overheat.

Ford said it is aware of 19 potentially related reports of fires under the hood, including some from when the vehicle was parked and turned off. The company said owners do not need to cease driving these recalled vehicles and has not received reports of any accidents or physical injuries related to the issue.

Of the 19 fires, 11 happened in the United States, seven happened in China and one happened in Canada.

An in-line fuse will be added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit in the affected vehicles to prevent the electrical current from causing the overheating.

Customers can check if their vehicle is included in the recall by searching its identification number on Ford’s website.

Ford plans to send letters to MKC owners between June 26-30 to notify them of the recall and give them instructions, including that they should take their vehicle to a dealership to receive the necessary repairs.

Consumers will be able to be reimbursed for the costs through Nov. 30.

