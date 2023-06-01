Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 02:23 Hits: 6

The debt ceiling compromise bill sailed to passage in the House on Wednesday evening.

The House voted 314-117 after just over an hour of debate on the legislation.

The bill required a simple majority — 218 — to pass in the House. Over 70 Republicans voted against the bill.

Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X-date on which it could default, June 5.

The latest:

The House Freedom Caucus has come out officially against the debt limit compromise bill. Many of its members had declared intent to vote "no."

House progressives are worried the debt limit deal could set a dangerous precedent for GOP-steamrolling in the future. And they're frustrated President Biden didn't invoke the 14th Amendment.

Earlier Wednesday, the House passed a rule governing debate on the debt ceiling bill, setting it up for final passage.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4026942-debt-ceiling-mccarthy-us-house-live-coverage/