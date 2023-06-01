Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 6window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8693686","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","c4":"vod","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8693686%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/v2/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=5437e9735567a7270f0f","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=a8ac4e0aa430ab1c2411"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjkzNjg2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODU2MTQ1NzN9.p0LTTinlghf2iZN03-9bQ_SeLFOSSRxVaGyujZQua48","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8693686?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5i6wcpUPa0S%2BMC1WZV2nXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8659488","title":"Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/AD9/B09/AD9B093D8E172C29AB629696F22C566B_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a7f8ad7bbdd3d2d9df89c47b8aa6738f","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjU5NDg4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODU2MTQ1NzN9.rTU9Yd3kSBBageZbAMYFnsubEVjOzcuYZiLRIshEQFo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8669275","title":"Common abortion pill Mifepristone's future lies with the courts","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/04D/757/04D7570A926B97A590BB273790E44524_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=9e6e5cb48eff64c04abf272b67b85f4b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjY5Mjc1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODU2MTQ1NzN9.kljhrHWNu-wqReJjfxCVztegufPwDnq6hlAdxEwrTSo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8683231","title":"Wagner Group: Mercenaries in Russia\u2019s war on Ukraine","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2C3/305/2C3305E57B3918495910BC78200ED003_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=4e50f08541b1afdbd6adadd99262828d","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjgzMjMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODU2MTQ1NzN9.G5HTAiczPHmWx4rgpYrDAPcO-IIAz5ntZIzQc7dDM6M","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8577995","title":"What to know about potential GOP nominee Gov. The debt ceiling compromise bill sailed to passage in the House on Wednesday evening.
The House voted 314-117 after just over an hour of debate on the legislation.
The bill required a simple majority — 218 — to pass in the House. Over 70 Republicans voted against the bill.
Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X-date on which it could default, June 5.
The latest:
Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4026942-debt-ceiling-mccarthy-us-house-live-coverage/