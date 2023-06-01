Amazon corporate workers stage walkout at Seattle headquarters

Articles

Hundreds of corporate Amazon employees walked out of the company’s Seattle headquarters on Wednesday, protesting the company’s climate issues and its return-to-office requirements.

Organizers for the event said early Wednesday that more than 1,900 global employees had pledged to participate in the walkout, which started at noon local time, with some workers protesting virtually and with about 900 in Seattle.

CNN reported that organizers said more than 1,000 corporate employees ultimately participated in the event — but that Amazon estimated roughly 300 people participated.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) on Wednesday called the walkout “a success.”

The protesters are raising concerns about Amazon’s climate pledge, which they argue the company isn’t meeting. Amazon has faced criticism for its plastic waste and use of fossil fuels to power the vehicles that ship products worldwide.

They're also speaking out about the company’s new policy requiring workers return to the office three days a week. Previously, Amazon let team leaders decide work location.

In a statement, Amazon said it supported workers expressing opinions.

The Associated Press contributed.

