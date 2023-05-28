Pragmatic House Republicans support debt deal, Dusty Johnson says

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 13:48 Hits: 5

Rep. Dusty Johnson on Sunday downplayed initial conservative opposition to the debt ceiling deal announced late Saturday, saying it was only the "most colorful" conservatives who were opposed.

Speaking to host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," Johnson (R-S.D.) said the voices that were heard immediately after the deal was announced were those who were always the least-inclined to support it, as opposed to the more pragmatic members of the House Republican caucus.

Tapper offered quotes from Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Bob Good (R-Va.) attacking the deal. Johnson said that Good, for instance, was never going to back the deal.

"It doesn’t matter if Mother Teresa came back from the dead and called him, he's not voting for it," Johnson said of Good, adding that he was confident the deal will pass.

Speaking in favor of the deal that will raise the debt ceiling for two years, Johnson said that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made no concessions to President Joe Biden, calling it "a remarkable conservative accomplishment." He particularly praised efforts to "unlock American energy" by making it easier to get energy projects approved.

"Whether you like renewable energy or traditional energy, this is going to help unlock that energy," he said.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/28/debt-ceiling-conservatives-dusty-johnson-00099116