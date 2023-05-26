‘Now you’re cookin’ with gas!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 15:47 Hits: 3

Rep. Jared Moskowitz turns the sarcasm up to 11 in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses. The Florida Democrat’s chiding of Republicans during a House Oversight hearing on gas stoves highlights this episode, along with Sens. Tim Scott and Thomas R. Carper enjoying the silence while trying to make major announcements, ethically challenged Rep. George Santos appearing, kind of, on “Jeopardy!” and more.

