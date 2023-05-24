Gun Violence In America. Will We Ever Learn?

Articles

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing gun violence, as the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting arrives. This horrific event saw a young man with an AR-15 massacre 19 students and two teachers. Yet, more children continue to be killed, with nothing but excuses from the far right.

