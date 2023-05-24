The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gun Violence In America. Will We Ever Learn?

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing gun violence, as the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting arrives. This horrific event saw a young man with an AR-15 massacre 19 students and two teachers. Yet, more children continue to be killed, with nothing but excuses from the far right.

