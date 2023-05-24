Trump lawyers request meeting with Merrick Garland over DOJ probe

Articles

Former President Trump's attorneys have requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as the Justice Department's special counsel investigates the former president, according to a letter Tuesday.

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote to Garland, according to a letter that Trump shared to his Truth Social account without further commentary.

The lawyers argue that no other president has been “baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.”

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors," they wrote.

The request for a meeting notably comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the DOJ's special counsel Jack Smith is rounding off his investigation into Trump's handling of classified material — and that the former president's team is readying for a possible indictment.

Smith is also leading an inquiry into efforts to interfere with the transfer of power when Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020. Trump is now running again to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The brief letter from Rowley and Trusty does not delve into details on what the pair hope to discuss with Garland. The Hill has reached out to Rowley at the contact shared in the letter for more. The Hill has also reached out to the DOJ for comment.

Trump was recently indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on criminal charges of falsifying business records.

