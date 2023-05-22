Biden should adopt a policy encouraging Russian defections

Articles

Right now, there are powerful, influential people in Russia who want to get out.

Celebrities, well-known intellectuals, and other public figures fear the immense loss of economic opportunity and worry about the impact of the military mobilization on their families. Despite the forced unity on display across Russian state media, many of the country’s rich and powerful know that the country’s economically beleaguered, authoritarian future is grim.

Just as the West did during the Cold War, the U.S. and allies may be able to puncture the Russian information space and glean valuable insights about the situation inside the country by encouraging Russia’s disenchanted elites to defect.

A proactive defection policy targeting public figures will complement ongoing efforts to support high-ranking officials who seek to defect, as well as the CIA’s recruitment initiative within Russia.

Kremlin officials during the Cold War recognized the severe reputational risks that prominent defectors could cause. As a result, they went to great lengths to prevent Soviet citizens from fleeing. Athletes and performers who toured abroad had limited access to their passports and were closely followed by KGB agents. Despite these measures, many Soviets defected, causing a media frenzy that called into question the Soviet regime every time.

In 1967, Stalin’s only daughter, Svetlana Alliluyeva, defected to the U.S. and denounced the Soviet Union. The move shocked Soviet officials, who struggled to explain how the communist system proved unbearable even to a child of the country’s most powerful leader. A few years earlier, the famed ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev defected while on tour in France, harming the USSR’s image at a time when the country was gloating over being the first to send a man into space. Many more of the Soviet Union’s best and brightest would defect before its collapse in 1991.

Understandably, the Kremlin struggled to justify the flight of individuals who were lauded as model citizens in the years before their departure. Moscow first attacked Alliluyeva for being a traitor and then imposed a media-wide silence about her defection. Nureyev was tried in absentia for treason and sentenced to seven years in jail.

The accomplishments of defected Soviet writers, artists, actors, and scientists were typically stricken from the record, to resurface only after the dissolution of the USSR many years later. However, the countries to which these individuals fled were able to harness the prominence of Soviet defectors to effectively highlight the ruthlessness of the Kremlin and the failure of the Soviet system.

Recognizing the political and strategic benefits of welcoming Soviet defectors, even beyond officials who possessed valuable intelligence, U.S. diplomats in the 1960s transported prominent defectors to the U.S., where their motivations for pursuing such a dangerous journey would receive global media attention. Although most Soviet citizens had little access to foreign press, the sudden labeling of previously admired citizens as traitors and frauds in state media created a cognitive dissonance that contributed to the doubts that the Soviet populace would express during the glasnost period in the final years of the USSR.

To the ire of Soviet diplomats, the U.S. refused to end its policy of supporting defectors, promising to return them only if they expressed a desire to repatriate. The success of this policy is apparent in the great lengths to which Kremlin officials went to avoid acknowledging that its most talented citizens wanted to flee. When famed Soviet ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov defected in 1974, Soviet embassy officials claimed he was kidnapped.

Since Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, no major public figure has defected from Russia. However, as the war drags on and Russia continues to flounder politically, economically, and militarily, policymakers should be prepared to handle and publicize defections by well-known public figures.

Even the desertion or attempted escape of individuals prominent only in Russia can be used to demonstrate that there are, in fact, Russian citizens who reject the warped and perilous trajectory the country is currently on. Notably, the Kremlin is well aware of the risks posed by defectors. Since the start of the war, government officials have had their passports confiscated, and the Duma has formed a working group to devise asset seizures and other punishments for citizens who have gone abroad.

While some countries — especially Russia’s neighbors in Central Asia — may not want to be seen supporting defections, they can be convinced to refrain from deporting fleeing Russian public figures and instead to direct them to Western embassies. A policy that encourages defections and publicly supports defectors could lead to more influential individuals deciding to leave.

Over time, the departure of prominent Russian elites may begin to sow necessary doubt in the Russian public’s conscience.

Artur Kalandarov is a senior associate at a strategic business advisory firm based in Washington, D.C., where he advises clients on business operations in Eastern Europe. His views do not necessarily reflect those of his firm.

