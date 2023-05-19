Photos of the week ending May 19, 2023

Articles

The debt limit showdown, an attempt to expel Rep. George Santos and a portrait unveiling of former Speaker Paul D. Ryan highlight this week at the Capitol. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Former Speaker Paul D. Ryan and his wife, Janna, clap as the Wisconsin Republican’s portrait is unveiled in Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, former Speakers Newt Gingrich, John A. Boehner and Nancy Pelosi attend Wednesday’s portrait unveiling for former Speaker Paul D. Ryan in Statuary Hall. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy conducts a news conference on the debt limit with House and Senate Republicans on the West Front terrace of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)From left, GOP Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky pose for a photo before the start of a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce hearing titled “Tracking the Postal Service: An Update on the Delivering for America Plan” in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia arrives to hold his news conference on introducing a resolution to expel indicted New York Republican Rep. George Santos in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin III congratulate each other after finishing the ACLI Capital Challenge 3-mile race in Anacostia Park in Southeast Washington on Wednesday. Sinema finished as the fastest female member of Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries address the media after a meeting with President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling at the White House on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Kevin McCarthy also attended the meeting. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies during a House Administration Committee hearing on oversight of the Capitol Police in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reacts to the cameras as he takes his seat before the start of a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing titled “Oversight of A.I.: Rules for Artificial Intelligence” on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Members of the Miami-Dade Police Department salute as names of fallen officers from Florida are read during the 42nd annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

