Football Hall of Famer, civil rights advocate Jim Brown dies at 87

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 03:05 Hits: 5

NFL Hall of Famer, civil rights advocate and actor Jim Brown — who had one of the most successful football careers in history and appeared in more than 30 films — died on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old.

A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he died peacefully at home with his wife, Monique, by his side.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique said in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown, who played as a running back from 1958 through 1965, led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns. He led the Browns to an NFL championship in 1964 and won the Most Valuable Player award in 1965, the third of his career, before he abruptly retired after that season to go into acting.

Some of the movies he performed in include “The Dirty Dozen,” “Any Given Sunday,” “100 Rifles” and “Mars Attacks!”

Brown also regularly spoke out as an advocate for civil rights, using his platform to push for equality.

He organized what came to be known as “The Cleveland Summit” in 1967 to gather the country’s top Black athletes to support boxer Muhammed Ali refusing to serve in the Vietnam War. Brown also later worked to reduce gang violence in Los Angeles and founded a program called Amer-I-Can in 1988 to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and former convicts.

Brown also faced controversy as he was arrested several times, most of them on allegations of hitting women. He was arrested in 1999 after Monique Brown told police that he smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her.

Monique recanted her accusation during the trial, and Brown was acquitted on a charge of making domestic threats but convicted on a misdemeanor vandalism charge. He was sentenced to six months in jail for refusing to attend domestic violence counseling.

Brown only made a few public appearances in recent years, attending the NFL Honors ceremony in February when the league announced the league rushing title would be renamed The Jim Brown Award. He led the league in yards and touchdowns at the time he retired.

He was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971, and his number, 32, was retired by the Browns the same year.

Brown is survived by his wife, Monique, and son, Aris; daughter, Morgan; son, Jim Jr.; daughter, Kimberly; son, Kevin; daughter, Shellee; and daughter, Kim.

Former President Obama paid tribute to Brown on Twitter, writing that he was too young to remember Brown’s career but knows his legacy.

“One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same,” he said. “Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his children, and everyone who knew and admired him.”

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/4013158-football-hall-of-famer-civil-rights-advocate-jim-brown-dies-at-87/