Don’t Bet Against McCarthy … He’s Determined to Wreck the Economy

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 14:10 Hits: 1

It Benefits McCarthy’s Benefactors, the Rich White Men Who Paid To Put Him in This Position

Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, Speaker of the House, is just itching to wreck this economy.

Here are just a few of the reasons.

First, it benefits McCarthy’s benefactors, the rich white men who paid to put him in this position. They will reap huge financial gains if the economy crashes – don’t worry, their money is safe overseas. Crashing the economy through a battle over the debt ceiling will crash the stock market, raise interest rates, and destroy the “full faith” investors have in the United States. McCarthy may be a Congressional Representative, but he is truly part of the bourgeoisie, the ruling class of elites who like to think they run this country. (In all fairness, they did run this country for most of the 240 years of its existence).

Secondly, and equally important, McCarthy wants to bring down Joe Biden, who is the head of those fighting against the capitalist ‘owners’ of this nation: Biden represents the working class people of America, the proletariat if you will. Crashing this booming economy will break the trust the people have in the President, and force them to re-think whether they can trust Biden with another four years at the helm. McCarthy has a plan that will both damage Biden and enrich his friends at the same time. Don’t bet for a second that McCarthy won’t see this through to the end–the end of all of our 401K investments–that will quickly end up in the pockets of his billionaire pals who will be ever so glad to buy those stocks for 10 cents on the dollar once the market crashes.

Last year, after the economy began a remarkable recovery from the plague-filled Trump years, those in the capitalist realm fought back: gas and oil companies significantly increased prices for goods while raking in record profits. Food companies also jumped on the inflation bandwagon, surging their profits while improving their ability to buy back their own stocks, thus enriching themselves. None of these companies went out of business due to inflation, mind you: they only grew their wealth.

My personal economic theory is that these companies retaliated against Biden’s plans to undo the harmful Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations: tax cuts that did little to nothing for the middle class, but padded the pockets of billionaires greatly. Biden has pledged to return corporate taxes to 28% and increase taxes on those making more than $400,000 per year, a significant cut into the tax breaks given to the wealthy, which in turn would help Biden rebuild America’s economy “from the middle out.” Reaganesque Republicans abhor giving tax breaks to the working class, favoring instead tax cuts for the wealthy who–they say–will re-invest, helping the little man when it all “trickles down.”

McCarthy is not the least bit concerned with the little man or the economy: from his perspective, the economy is simply a battlefield and the debt ceiling a weapon he uses on that battlefield. If he can blemish the economic record of Biden, by crashing the national economy, then McCarthy will have gone a long way to helping Republicans take back control of the United States Congress and White House in 2024.

”It’s the economy stupid.”

Americans won’t seek out the truth about who crashed the economy: Fox News will tell them it was Biden, and too many ignorant Americans will believe them in the same way they believed an election was stolen.

Pulling the economic rug out from under millions of working-class Americans won’t hurt the GOP: they will be all too glad to point the finger at the man in charge, Joe Biden, saying he was unwilling to negotiate. Economic uncertainty can lead to uncertainty at the polls in November 2024, when Joe Biden will be asking Americans to trust him for four more years.

If Americans don’t pay attention now, they won’t see how the wool was pulled over their eyes. In 2016, Facebook helped Russia spread lies about Hillary Clinton, causing enough voters to change their minds, giving an electoral victory to a now twice-impeached insurrectionist.

What Kevin McCarthy is doing now is laying the groundwork for a Return of the King: the Orange-faced cretin just found liable for sexual battery and defamation, Donald Trump.

While American workers are busy watching TikTok videos, the GOP is scheming–and acting–to wrest control of this nation out of the hands of our trusted leader Joe Biden. They will stop at nothing to make that happen: wrecking the national economy won’t hurt McCarthy or his wealthy benefactors, but it will cost the life savings of millions of Americans. Again.

Have we forgotten 2008 already?

Crash the economy, wait ten days, then BUY, BUY, BUY. Watch your wealth soar to unimagined heights. Don’t worry: the government won’t prosecute us.

We own the government.

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION TO HELP US CONTINUE OUR NONPROFIT NEWS SHARING AND REPORTING

The post Don’t Bet Against McCarthy … He’s Determined to Wreck the Economy appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2023/05/16/dont-bet-against-mccarthy-hes-determined-to-wreck-the-economy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dont-bet-against-mccarthy-hes-determined-to-wreck-the-economy