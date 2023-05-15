Debt limit drama

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 20:22 Hits: 0

Pressure for a deal to raise the debt limit is building as President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders this week for a second time. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Laura Weiss and Ellyn Ferguson outline the latest on debt limit negotiations and where things stand on the effort to produce a new farm bill by September.

