Debt limit drama

Pressure for a deal to raise the debt limit is building as President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders this week for a second time. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Laura Weiss and Ellyn Ferguson outline the latest on debt limit negotiations and where things stand on the effort to produce a new farm bill by September.

Show Notes:

