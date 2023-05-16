Biden administration to launch workforce hubs in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

The Biden administration is launching workforce hubs in the coming months in what it says is an effort to meet the demands for labor driven by infrastructure and manufacturing investments.

The hubs will begin in a number of states that are also key 2024 battlegrounds, including Arizona, Georgia and Ohio.

The hubs are aimed to “ensure a diverse and skilled workforce” through apprenticeship programs and in partnership with state and local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools, and other stakeholders.

The first hubs will launch this summer in Phoenix, Ariz.; Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore, Md.; Augusta, Ga.; and Pittsburgh, Pa.

The regions are places where the administration says it noticed significant investments in certain industries — like in Phoenix for the semiconductor industry and in Augusta for the solar and electric vehicle industry, a senior administration official said.

The administration says it is creating the hubs to help find workers needed because of other legislation it has championed, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the COVID-19 relief package. Officials said that all those pieces of legislation have led to a demand for workers.

The administration plans to use the first five cities as models to replicate across the country, officials said, but didn’t preview what other states might be a hub next.

Officials said the hubs would not require new federal funding.

The administration also announced it is launching a workforce “sprint” for jobs in the advanced manufacturing space, like for semiconductors, clean energy, medicine. It will focus on jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree and aims to expand apprenticeships and education.

First lady Jill Biden will highlight the announcements on Tuesday during remarks at the Department of Labor’s Vision 2030 National Workforce Convening.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4005237-biden-administration-to-launch-workforce-hubs-in-arizona-georgia-ohio-maryland-pennsylvania/