Pro-Pence super PAC launches as former VP nears decision on 2024 campaign

Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023

A new super PAC backing Mike Pence as a 2024 presidential candidate launched Monday, marking a significant step as the former vice president weighs whether to enter the GOP primary in the coming weeks.

Committed to America announced its leadership, which includes former Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and veteran GOP consultant Scott Reed as national co-chairs.

“Mike Pence is the conservative leader our nation needs at this critical time,”Hensarling said in a statement. “From chairing the House Republican Conference, to leading the state of Indiana, to serving as vice president, Mike has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to conservative principles and the Constitution. Mike can win, he is ready to lead, and I am proud to help lead the effort that will send him to the White House.”

The executive director of the group will be Bobby Saparow, who managed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) reelection campaign in 2022, when Kemp defeated Democrat Stacy Abrams by a wider margin than he did in 2018.

“We are taking what we did so successfully with Governor Kemp to the national stage, mobilizing an unprecedented voter contact program to win and make Mike Pence the next president of the United States,” Saparow said in a statement.

The pro-Pence super PAC will launch with offices in Dallas and Iowa, the group said, with additional hiring announcements expected in the coming days.

The launch of Committed to America is one of the clearest signs to date that Pence is likely to enter the 2024 presidential race.

The former vice president has made several trips to New Hampshire over the past year, as well as other states that are early on the primary calendar, like Iowa and South Carolina. He will be in New Hampshire and Iowa for separate stops in the coming weeks.

If Pence opts to enter the race, it would pit him against his old running mate, former President Trump. Pence has said anybody who wants to get into the race and be competitive would likely need to decide by June whether to do so.

