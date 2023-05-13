The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First woman to serve as deputy secretary of state to retire

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

Defense &
National Security

The Big Story 

First woman to serve as deputy secretary of state to retire

Wendy Sherman, the first woman to serve as the deputy secretary of state, announced Friday she will retire from her post and government service at the end of June.

© The Hill, Greg Nash

Sherman, 73, has worked for the U.S. State Department since 1993. She made the announcement in an email to staff and through Twitter on Friday, May 12, which is the same day she joined the federal agency decades ago.

 

“As I reflect on the past 30 years, I am proud to know that our State Department family will continue to carry forward our work in selfless service to all our citizens so that we can build a free, open, secure, and prosperous world for our children and grandchildren,” Sherman tweeted.

 

In her career, which spanned three presidents and five secretaries of state across Democratic administrations, Sherman helped craft U.S. foreign policy during some of the most tumultuous times in American history.

 

Sherman served as a counselor to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who was the first female secretary of state and a special adviser and policy coordinator on North Korea to President Bill Clinton.

 

Sherman became the first female undersecretary of state for political affairs in the Obama administration, playing a key role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on the U.S. adversary in return for Tehran’s commitment not to develop a nuclear weapon.

 

In the Biden administration, Sherman has overseen competition with China in the Indo-Pacific and U.S. support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion last year.

 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Sherman a “friend” and said his second in command “addressed some of the toughest foreign policy challenges of our time.”

 

Read more at TheHill.com.

Essential Reads 

How policy will affect defense and national security now and in
the future:

The U.S. Army training base Fort Benning was renamed Fort Moore on Thursday, as part of a larger effort by the military to remove associations with the Confederacy. The Georgia base, which was named for Confederate Gen. Henry L. Benning, was redesignated in honor of Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore and his wife, Julia “Julie” Moore. “Together, Hal and Julie Moore embody the very best of our military and the very best of our nation,” …

 Full Story
I'm an image

As former President Trump solidifies his front-runner status in the Republican 2024 presidential primary race, his views on the Russia-Ukraine war paint an increasingly stark contrast with GOP leaders in Congress. On Wednesday, he pledged to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office and refused to say which side he wants to win the war. “When I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours,” …

 Full Story
I'm an image

The Pentagon’s top two officials on Thursday warned lawmakers a default on the nation’s debt would put troops’ pay in danger and benefit China.  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee that busting the debt ceiling would put the country’s reputation at “substantial risk” in the world.  “There’s just a number of things that we’re working with allies and partners on that …

 Full Story
I'm an image

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be in North Carolina to speak at Fayetteville State University on Saturday.

In Other News 

Branch out with a different read from The Hill:

I'm an image

End of Title 42 has not led to ‘substantial increase’ at border, Biden officials say

Biden administration officials said Friday they have yet to see an uptick of migrants at the southern border in the wake of Title 42’s termination, but asylum officers have been told they must work throughout the weekend to help process claims. While officials expected to see an increase of …

Full Story

  • The Wilson Center will hold a conversation on Prospects for G7 Leadership in a Fractured World,” at 10 a.m.
  • The Center for Strategic and International Studieswill discussThe Case for an Australian National Security Strategy,” at 5 p.m.

  • Army pilots are flying way less, as fatal incidents pile up, (Military.com)
  • Dems accuse GOP lawmaker of condoning white supremacy among troops, (Military Times)

I'm an image

Former Trump prosecutor Mark Pomerantz invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, slamming … Read more

I'm an image

CNN won big ratings for its controversial town hall with former President Trump — but also outraged some of its own talent for essentially handing … Read more

You're all caught up. See you next week! 

Read more https://thehill.com/newsletters/defense-national-security/4002712-first-woman-to-serve-as-deputy-secretary-of-state-to-retire/

