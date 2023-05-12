Photos of the week ending May 12, 2023

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:41 Hits: 4

This week Sen. Feinstein returned to the Capitol after her absence due to illness, while Rep. Santos returned to Washington as a newly indicted lawmaker. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein receives a standing ovation as she takes her seat Thursday on her first day back to the Senate Judiciary Committee after a months-long absence due to illness. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries conducts his weekly news conference next to an image of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton makes remarks about recent investments in bicycling safety, including “Vision Zero projects funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” at the Grant Memorial in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)New recruits to the U.S. Capitol Police force line up to board their bus after doing exercises on the East Front plaza of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. James Comer , chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. conducts a news conference with House Republicans on the investigation into the Biden family’s “influence peddling to enrich themselves” in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves the Capitol on his way to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)An inverted image of the Capitol is reflected in a puddle on the East Front Plaza on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova talks with Army veteran George Arnstein, 98, who served in the Battle of the Bulge, during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe at the National World War II Memorial on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Mallard ducks parade through the National World War II Memorial during the wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

