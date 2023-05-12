Next, on General House-pital — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Published on Friday, 12 May 2023

The George Santos soap opera in the House took a twist this week with the New York Republican’s indictment on Wednesday, and his pre-and post-indictment appearances highlight Congressional Hits and Misses, along with religious bullhorn hecklers, actor Ke Huy Quan enthusiastically introducing President Joe Biden, and more.

