Missing Late-Night Tragicomedy

Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023

We All Need the Jokes Right Now

It was a night when we really miss those late-night television comedy writers.

The writers couldn’t have gauged that in calling their strike against television and movie producers that they’d be missing out on a jury taking less than three hours to unanimously find Donald Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation to the tune of $5 million.

The kicker is that it was the former president’s own braggadocio in a court deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Bergdorf-Goodman sexual assault lawsuit that helped bring him down.

Somehow, you’d imagine the writers heavily rewriting Trump’s job resume for voter consumption with his lengthening list of legal problems – in time before someone at tonight’s televised CNN “Town Hall” inevitably asks him to explain why they should vote for someone with no respect for women, violence, courts, or democracy itself.

Then the writers might realize they were missing out on federal justice prosecutors filing unspecified charges against the hapless, lying Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos personal and campaign finances only a couple of hours later – showing that even the lumbering processes of federal justice could move faster than, say, the House’s own ethics committee.

They also lost a chance to respond to the hyped meeting between Congress’ top politician gunslingers meeting at the White House with a recalcitrant President Joe Biden only to discover that standing on shaky principles were going nowhere quickly in the periodic replay of budget chicken.

Or to comment on the apparent decision by Twitter to host the now-confirmed white supremacist Tucker Carlson in what seems a bald move for ratings, if not also risk from inheriting more lawsuits. It might even make Congress wipe out the provisions protecting social media companies from legal challenges.

We were left to make our own jokes about political absurdities that seem eerily outer worldly, except that they all are tragically true.

Hey, producers, get the strike settled. America needs the jokes.

