Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova talks with 98-year-old Army veteran George Arnstein, who served in the Battle of the Bulge, at the National World War II Memorial on Monday during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe.

