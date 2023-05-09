Goldman pays $215 million to settle gender pay discrimination lawsuit: report

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

Goldman Sachs will be paying $215 million in a new agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit on underpaying women, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reported that a person familiar with the lawsuit said the company agreed to pay the $215 million in an agreement with lawyers representing 2,500 women who said the company discriminated against them in pay and in issuing promotions.

The trial was supposed to take place next month, which would have opened the doors to rare testimonies about unequal pay in the finance and banking industry, Bloomberg reported. Bloomberg's source also said about a third of the settlement is expected to be earmarked for attorney's fees.

Bloomberg reported that Cristina Chen-Oster first filed a complaint alleging gender discrimination in the company in 2005 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission took years to issue a decision on the complaint, finally dismissing the complaint in 2010 but granting Chen-Oster the right to take Goldman Sachs to court.

It was not until 2018 that a federal court decided that Chen-Oster and two other women can represent more than 1,400 current and former employees of the firm.

The Hill reached out to Goldman Sachs and the plaintiff's lawyers for comment.

Read more https://thehill.com/business/3995058-goldman-pays-215-million-to-settle-lawsuit-on-underpaying-women-report/